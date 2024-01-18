Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ken Carson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Signed to Playboi Carti’s Opium label, Ken Carson is leading a new wave of rap by blending high-energy beats, experimental flows and bold creativity into a genre-defying sound that is entirely his own. With tracks that fuse elements of rage rap, hyperpop and traditional Southern rap, the rising star is pushing boundaries in Hip Hop and crafting a legacy that redefines what it means to be a rap artist.

From his viral hits to his electrifying live performances, Carson is a force to be reckoned with. These 11 facts about the musician explore his career and growing impact on the future of Hip Hop.

1. He is a proud Atlanta native

Atlanta, Georgia is a city synonymous with Hip Hop innovation. Raised on the Southside of the city, Carson deeply reflects the ATL’s legacy of blending Southern rap with experimental sounds in his music. The record producer’s tracks carry his hometown’s energy while adding futuristic, genre-blurring elements, which mark him as one of many big names to emerge from Atlanta’s storied rap scene.

2. He started his music career with 808 Mafia

Before stepping into the spotlight as a solo rapper, Carson was a member of 808 Mafia, a record production team. This affiliation notably began in 2015 after meeting TM88, one of the group’s lead members. Luckily for his fans, Carson’s early exposure to the industry seemingly gave him a deep understanding of sound design, which helps shape the layered, dynamic production style that defines his music today.

3. He was one of the first artists signed to Playboi Carti’s Opium

The former SoundCloud artist’s career took a major leap forward when Playboi Carti launched his Opium label. With a mission to showcase experimental and genre-defying artists, the record label quickly signed Carson in 2019. This placed him among Opium’s earliest signees and cemented his place as one of the label’s foundational figures.

4. His debut EP introduced the world to his unique music style

In 2020, Carson dropped his debut EP, Teen X, which immediately caught the attention of fans of underground rap. With tracks like “High as Sh!T” from its deluxe version and “Yale,” the project introduced listeners to the Atlanta native’s unfiltered lyrics, high-energy beats and experimental sound. The EP laid the groundwork for his growing fanbase and set the stage for his breakout success.

5. Project X solidified his place in the rap game

In 2021, Carson released his debut album, Project X, featuring standout tracks like “Rock N Roll” and “Run + Ran.” The full-length offering was a hit among fans of rage rap, with its chaotic energy and innovative production earning widespread attention. Though it resonated with listeners, the project's critical reception was mixed. However, despite varied reviews, Project X confirmed Carson's status as a leader in the new wave of rap.

6. He is a leading figure in the rage rap movement

Characterized by distorted beats, punk-inspired energy and raw emotional delivery, rage rap has found a powerful voice in Carson. Often blending hyperpop elements with traditional rap, the subgenre thrives on chaos and intensity, both of which define the “overseas” artist’s music. Tracks like “Go” and his feature on SoFaygo’s “Hell Yeah” exemplify this sound, offering his listeners a visceral, high-octane experience.

7. He regularly collaborates with Opium labelmates

Carson’s collaborations with other Opium artists have frequently become fan favorites. Most notably, his chemistry with Destroy Lonely is evident in tracks like “MDMA,” in which their combined styles elevate each other’s sound. These joint efforts reflect the unique creative energy within Opium and highlight the collective’s role in pushing musical boundaries.

8. His live performances are unforgettable

Known for their electrifying mosh pits and intense energy, Carson’s live performances bring his music to life in an unparalleled way. Whether headlining shows or performing at festivals, his ability to connect with his audience and turn up the energy has made his concerts a must-see experience for fans of rage rap and beyond.

9. He embraces a bold, gritty aesthetic

Carson’s visuals and branding lean heavily into a bold aesthetic that complements his music’s experimental nature. From dystopic album artwork to avant-garde music videos, his commitment to his brand extends beyond the music, creating a cohesive and immersive experience for fans.

10. “Freestyle 2” became one of his breakout hits

Released as part of his 2022 album, X, “Freestyle 2” quickly became one of Carson’s most popular tracks. The song’s infectious energy and memorable hook resonated with fans, solidifying it as a staple in his discography. Its success highlighted his ability to craft tracks that stick with listeners long after the first play.

11. He is inspired by rock and punk

Carson’s love for rock and punk is evident in both his music and his aesthetic. Influences from bands like Nirvana and Blink-182 can be heard in his rebellious spirit and high-energy tracks. This fusion of punk ethos with rap’s lyricism has become a defining feature of his artistry.