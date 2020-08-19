Rihanna, Meek Mill and more sign letter backing California police reform bills

Rihanna, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, 6LACK, Kehlani and Migos are among a long list of celebrities who have signed an open letter supporting the passing of police reform bills in California.

The letter, which was released Wednesday (Aug. 19), urges the state legislature and governor to approve two bills which would address police accountability.

“While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police,” the letter reads.

“For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect,” the letter continues. “In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”

Bill SB 731 (Bradford) would “establish a system to revoke a police officer’s certification, upon criminal conviction or serious misconduct, and update liability rules under California’s Bane Act,” according to Variety.

The second bill, SB 776 (Skinner), would “increase the transparency and reporting on the use of force incidents involving officers.” Next week, both bills will move through the state legislature.

Companies such as Warner Music Group, Spotify, Sire Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, ASCAP, BMI, the Screen Actors Guild and the Actors’ Equity Association have also signed the letter.

REVOLT previously reported that Lebron James, Kevin Hart and more signed a letter to fight Black voter suppression ahead of the November election. “We saw you in the streets,” the letter, which was shared by The Undefeated, reads. “We saw your social media posts. Your voices are breaking through, but it’s now time to do more. We know you have the ability to organize. So join us and take your protest to the election and fight to keep our community from being silenced.

“The most important thing you all need to know is Black voters matter more than ever.”

Ray Allen, Odell Beckham Jr., Eric Bledsoe, Toni Braxton, Bun B, Draymond Green, Brittney Griner, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Renee Montgomery, Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose, Ben Simmons, Michael Vick and A’ja Wilson were among the many names who also signed the letter.